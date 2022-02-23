LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — With some tough love from dad “Big Mario” and an assist from other pros that came from Lee’s Summit like the Harrison brothers, Mario Goodrich Jr. recognizes what it took to make it to the NFL.

“They just really helped me, like, just being on the right path, having a level head, you know, just doing the right thing,” he said. “I just knew, like, the vision was just really coming to be and just putting in the work.”

The highest ranked recruit out of KC, he signed to play for Clemson.

It was a slow start, he considered transferring when not getting play time with a talented Tiger team. Instead, he put in the work.

“You see all your other friends, they’re going an living their dream and you’re like, I need to make sure this happens they way I want it to happen. I don’t want to have no regrets,” he said.

His senior year he stepped up, first team all conference and named Cheez-It Bowl MVP.

Now he’s making a name for himself, participating at the Senior Bowl.

“They really like how I’m physical in the run game, how to play press man and coaches just tell me just being more physical like getting off blocks and they want to see me run the 40,” he said.

And getting advice from one of his best friends, current Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell.

“He told me to keep going, he was pushing me this year. We had battled the last year in practice and just to see him be successful, I know he went through a lot in his career, so, we both just, trying to make an impact for our family.”

As for playing with the Chiefs, he said he’s a fan and would love to play for them but this NFL journey, more for his family.

“I had a village and just repaying them, seeing them happy, how far I’ve gotten so far,” he said. “I don’t know I just want to keep putting smiles on their face.”