OLATHE, Kan. — A former wrestling coach at Olathe Northwest is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Steven Mesa with three counts of unlawful sexual relations with a person aged 16 or older.

Court documents say the allegations occurred between July 1 and Aug. 26. The teenager attended Olathe Northwest, according to court documents.

The Olathe Board of Education terminated Stephen Mesa earlier this month.

Mesa had coached and served as a PE teacher in the Olathe School District for nearly 20 years. He was named the Kansas 6A wrestling coach of the year in 2015.

Olathe Northwest notified parents of Mesa’s termination in a letter several weeks ago.

“I wanted to make you aware that Mr. Mesa, your child’s PE teacher, will not be returning to Olathe Northwest. We have an outstanding substitute in place currently and will be looking to name a permanent teacher as quickly as possible,” Chris Zuck, Olathe Northwest Principal, said in a letter to parents.

The court ordered Mesa to remain on house arrest and wear an ankle bracelet, among other conditions.

