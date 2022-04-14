NEW YORK — At least two former Kansas City Royals’ players plan to donate their game-day salary Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues until he appeared on the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

To recognize his accomplishment, The Players Alliance said players, coaches, and staff have committed to donate to a special cause.

The nonprofit said the donations will help it launch new programs across the country, including right here in Kansas City.

Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas, both former members of the Kansas City Royals, are two of the players who plan to donate. The Players Alliance said Jason Heyward, Aaron Hicks, and David Price are among other players who have pledged to give their full or partial game-day salary to the cause.

“Players sacrifice their pay because they believe that diversity is an asset that should be actively pursued,” Curtis Granderson, The Players Alliance Board Chair and former MLB outfielder, said. “Our supporters reflect every racial, religious and professional level found in the sport and they are committed to upholding Jackie’s legacy by breaking today’s barriers.”

The Players Alliance plans to invest money raised this year directly into struggling inner city and rural baseball teams.

The nonprofit hopes to be able to attract skilled coaches and trainers to under-resourced programs, sponsor after-school intensives and provide uniforms, shoes, equipment and transportation to struggling teams.

The Players Alliance says Kansas City is a priority because of the historic role it played in the Negro Leagues. The group says it plans to work with both the Royals’ organizations and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the coming months to develop more opportunities with teams.

Last year The Players Alliance provided pantry supplies and COVID resources to more than 20,000 families in 33 cities. It also provided baseball equipment to kids across the country.

