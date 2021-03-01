Former Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt signs with Arizona Cardinals

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts after a play against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, in Houston. Next Monday, the Hall of Fame and the NFL will announce the roster for the 2010-19 All-Decade team.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

PHOENIX — After mutually agreeing to part ways with the Houston Texans in February, five-time First Team All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

He made the news official through social media.

Watt links up with former teammate De’Andre Hopkins in the desert, both were on the Texans team that jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the AFC Divisional playoff against the Chiefs in 2020, only for Kansas City to come roaring back for a 51-31 win.

The news is good for the Chiefs as Watt is headed to the NFC, and not an AFC competitor. He had been linked in talks to Cleveland and Buffalo, both playoff teams that Kansas City dispatched en route to a second-consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

A three-time defensive player of the year, Watt’s 10 seasons in Houston included 101 sacks in 128 games.

A unanimous member of the All-Decade Team, Watt led the league in sacks twice and was selected to five Pro Bowls.

Injuries cut three of his seasons short, but Watt has been able to produce at high level including 25 forced fumbles throughout his career.

His off the field work also awarded him the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year award when the J.J. Watt Foundation raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.