MIAMI, Fla. — Fort Osage and Kansas State alum Skylar Thompson is getting his chance to shine on a big stage for the Miami Dolphins.

In Miami’s playoff matchup, Thompson is expected to be the Dolphins starting quarterback against the Buffalo Bills.

Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa is ruled out with a concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater is considered doubtful with a broken thumb.

The Wild Card game will be Thompson’s third start of the season after stepping in for the quarterbacks earlier in the season. Thompson threw for 152 yards in Miami’s season finale win over the New York Jets that helped thrust them into the playoffs.

The 25-year-old QB has appeared in seven games in his rookie year and thrown for 534 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.