BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fort Osage alum and former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson started in his first career playoff game against the Bills on Sunday.

His father, Brad Thompson, was in attendance for the Wild Card matchup and reportedly drove 15 hours to see his son play.

The Dolphins made things a lot more interesting than many people expected against a Bills team that was favored to win by two scores.

Miami had the ball with a chance to take the lead or tie late in the fourth quarter before being stopped by the Bills on 4th & 6 after trailing 17-0 earlier in the game.

Buffalo ended up winning the game 34-31. Thompson finished 18 for 45 with 220 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Despite the outcome, it is likely a moment Thompson and his old man will cherish.