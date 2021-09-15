Four ways to a better fantasy football roster – Week 1

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Bryan Edwards #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during overtime at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The return of NFL football means the return of fantasy football.

Millions across America will be setting their lineups week-in and week-out to try and win their leagues and beat their friends, coworkers, family, etc. for bragging rights.

Every week, tough decisions have to be made and FOX4 is here to help you make the right call. The season is more than just the draft and setting your weekly roster, here’s a look at the players to target who aren’t on your team yet, and others who can help you notch a Week 2 win.

Who to seek on waivers:

WR Bryan Edwards – Las Vegas Raiders – 12.1 points

The second year receiver out of South Carolina made some big plays down the stretch for the Raiders in Monday night’s overtime nail-biter against the Ravens.

Edwards hauled in 4 of his 5 targets for 81 yards, including a huge 32 yard gain in overtime.

The Raiders have a lot of weapons on offense, but fellow second year receiver Henry Ruggs III has underwhelmed fantasy owners.

According to ESPN Fantasy, Edwards is only on 18.1% of fantasy owners, making him a great WR2 candidate on the waiver wire in deep leagues.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 12: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates his 38-yard rushing touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field on September 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

RB Elijah Mitchell – San Francisco 49ers – 16.4 points

For all the Raheem Mostert owners out there, if you didn’t immediately put in a claim for second stringer Elijah Mitchell, you are already behind.

After Mostert went down, Mitchell took 19 touches and rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown. That kind of production behind the offense in San Francisco makes him a no-brainer to add depth and potentially be a RB1 if he can string a few top performances together.

Mostert will be undergoing season ending surgery making Mitchell a hot commodity on the waiver wire.

Who to seek via trade:

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

QB Matt Stafford – LA Rams – 24.34 points

If you need a quarterback, trading for one will be your best option.

It seems the Sean McVay-Matt Stafford project is working in Los Angeles, at least for week 1. It’s hard not to get your hopes up for the offense, knowing Stafford’s talent and the Rams roster.

In his first game as a Ram, Stafford completed 20-of-26 passes for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns including two bombs to Van Jefferson and Cooper Kupp.

It is not farfetched to think that this could be a common occurrence, even in a stacked NFC West.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after the Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

QB Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders – 24 points

The same goes for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr is the cheaper option of the two. You can probably trade for him without giving away any high-point-volume receivers or running backs.

He is mostly efficient and not turnover prone, his interception on Monday night came off a receiver’s hands, so don’t dock him too many points.

Carr threw for over 400 yards against a stingy Baltimore defense, albeit missing some big pieces, but having guys like tight end Darren Waller on his team will allow for big plays and touchdowns in the red zone.

Who to start:

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 12: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yardage during the game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

WR Davante Adams – Green Bay Packers – 10.6 points

To quote Aaron Rodgers, “R-E-L-A-X”.

Chances are, whatever happened with the Green Bay Packers in week 1, will not happen again.

Maybe we revisit this next week, or maybe Davante Adams explodes and hauls in three touchdowns and near 200 yards.

Either way, it is too risky to bench the arguable-best-receiver-in-the-game after one bad showing. Especially with the Detroit Lions taking a trip to Lambeau Field on primetime Monday Night Football.

Even with a poor performance from his signal caller, Davante Adams is Davante Adams at the end of the day. He managed to contribute 10.6 points on just 5 catches.

Who to sit:

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers talk to each other on the sidelines before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo – San Francisco 49ers – 14.76 points

Jimmy G’s days are numbered in San Francisco.

The world caught the first glimpse of rookie quarterback Trey Lance in their victory over the Lions and he looked poised and ready for the big leagues.

Okay, maybe I’m jumping the gun. After all, Lance went 1-for-1 for 5 yards and a touchdown.

Or maybe, just maybe, the 49ers are still not passed Garoppolo’s overthrow in Super Bowl LIV that may have cost them the championship.

The North Dakota State product is the latest tool in the tool belt for head coach Kyle Shanahan and even just putting him for a brief red zone appearance shows the confidence he has in the young prospect.

Don’t expect Lance to fully take over quarterback duties from Garoppolo, but a quarterback-by-committee offense does not bode well for fantasy owners.

*All statistics according to ESPN Fantasy with standard PPR rules in place.