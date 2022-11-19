OLATHE, Kan. — There’s a volleyball three-for-all taking place at one Johnson County school.

The girls at Heritage Christian Academy just finished their third consecutive state championship, as the school adds to its growing legacy.

State championships come in threes for the Chargers, as witnessed on October 29th, when HCA (36-7) closed out Nemaha Central to take home the KSHSAA Class 3A State Championship for the third year running.

“It never gets old. Every championship counts and every championship is a great feeling of excitement and relief,” Rachel Van Gorp, Chargers Outside Hitter, said.

Heritage Christian uses a fast-paced approach to volleyball that often catches the opposition off-guard, running plays quickly in succession, much like a football team using a “hurry up” offense might.

That technique has rallied the Chargers to their fifth state title in the past seven seasons, and during their three-peat, HCA’s record is 96-17.

“It’s definitely one of the best feelings to experience and I think getting to experience it with such a great group of girls, and realizing our hard work throughout the season has paid off,” Maci Hazel, Chargers Setter, said.

“No matter the rotation or who’s in or who’s not, we always try to get the job done,” Cy Campbell, Chargers Middle Blocker, commented.

Van Gorp has committed to play college volleyball at Iowa State, and Campbell is headed for a collegiate career at Wake Forest.

The trophy case at HCA is getting pretty full, too, but there’s still space for more. Of the 20 players in uniform on this year’s state championship club, only three are graduating, meaning the wherewithal for another Charger championship is well in play.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.