OLATHE, Kan. — Some tough ladies comprise our latest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week.

The girls wrestling program at Olathe North High School has a young roster that’s performing well beyond its years. The Lady Eagles are making some noise as the KSHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament approaches next weekend.

The call to attention for these tough titans comes from a strong, but primal place.

The piercing, yet joyful screech of an eagle call, as made by multiple team members, is enough to make listeners laugh and cringe.

The Lady Eagles keep their practices loose, and it’s witnessed in that high-pitched squeal, which has become a signal of team unity.

The celebratory eagle call originated with Lady Eagle freshman wrestler Kaylan Hitchcock, who first unleashed the screech as the team broke a huddle. The crazy noise stuck.

“I was like ‘Eagles, we’re strong. We’re mighty. What sounds do they make?’ Hitchcock, who wrestles at 115 pounds. smiled.

Hitchcock, the daughter of Lady Eagles Coach, Dylan Hitchcock, is one of 20 female athletes who came out for wrestling at Olathe North. None of them have quit. A program that’s still young has risen to number six in the Class 6A/5A poll.

They’ve won six out of nine dual meets they’ve entered, and seven of their 10 athletes have qualified for next week’s state tournament in Wichita. The Lady Eagles want to finish in the top five.

“They see good competition over and over and over again — not only on Saturdays when we’re competing, but here in the room. Some of our girls in here, their best competition is in the room,” Dylan Hitchcock said.

“We practice better because everyone comes to practice every day and they have to be mentally prepared to get better. You can follow the motions, but if you’re not vested, you’re not going to get better,” Catherine Duong, Olathe North’s 109-pound starter, said.

Olathe North has never won a KSHSAA girls wrestling championship.

2022 will mark the third year Kansas girls will wrestle for state team championships without facing male competitors, according to a KSHSAA spokesperson.