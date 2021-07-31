Free-agent acquisitions, LDT’s return, improve Chiefs depth

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Every team needs quality depth and for the Chiefs they’ve picked up some guys over the offseason in hopes of adding to depth in certain areas. That includes Mike Hughes at cornerback and Jerick McKinnon at running back.

“Everyday is you know a new day. And, you know, no matter how good the last day was or mediocre the last day was you know I want to find a way to be better. So no, that’s my whole mentality just come into camp, you know, wipe out the past day today’s a fresh new start,” Hughes said.

“It’s been great so far, know since I’ve been here everybody’s welcomed me with open arms. And, you know, any questions I have for the guys know they’re willing to help. So, you know, everything has been it’s been smooth so far so I’m glad to be here like I said I’m just coming in everyday ready to work,” McKinnon said.

Of course every offensive line unit needs a lot of depth, and one of those guys that’s providing depth so far is a guy who’s returned. The good doctor, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

“Be sure you compete every day, show up with a great attitude. We have a really competitive group this year, and I think it’s my job to show that I can still play, and that I want to play,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “We have a really cool group of guys and they welcomed me in, you know even though I’ve been here for the past eight years, I wasn’t here last year so it was good to build that chemistry and I feel like now we’re pretty, pretty, united.”

A couple of injuries to report:

Mike Remmers, Chiefs offensive lineman, was out because of back spasms and Ben Niemann the linebacker is out with a tweaked hamstring.

Travis Kelce was back at practice and participated in light drills.

The Chiefs are off on Sunday and return to camp Monday at Missouri Western State University.