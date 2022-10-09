EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Fort Osage and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson got an earlier introduction to the NFL than expected.

The rookie quarterback found himself thrust into his first NFL game quicker than he expected when starting Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game with a concussion after the first offensive play for Miami.

Bridgewater was starting in place of injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is also sidelined with a concussion.

The Dolphins lost to the Jets 40-17 and Thompson ended the game going 19 for 33 with 166 yards and an interception.

Thompson led all quarterbacks in passer rating and touchdowns in the preseason and got to show off his talent on Sunday.

Thompson could be depended on to play more games in the season with both quarterbacks in front of him currently injured.