Gardner-Edgerton brother-sister wrestling duo undefeated through regular season

GARDNER, Kan. — Gardner-Edgerton wrestlers Gus and Shelby Davis are having the season of their lives.

The siblings are heading into the postseason undefeated; Gus is 21-0, and Shelby is 25-0.

“This is huge, especially with it being his senior year. It means a lot to me that we can kind of have this special bond between us since he’s leaving next year,” Shelby said.

Shelby, a sophomore, said she fell in love with wrestling after attending Gus’s tournaments.

“When we found out that there was going to be an all girls league, I got into wrestling so that I could follow in his foot steps,” Shelby said.

Sure, there’s always going to be a little sibling rivalry, but it’s also pushing them to be better.

“Our parents are super supportive. They took us to camps, took us to practice, do anything to help us be successful. So it’s nice to be doing as good as we can do, to kind of make all that worth it,” Gus said.

KSHSAA’s regional wrestling tournaments are this weekend. The Davis siblings both hope to keep their win-streak alive.