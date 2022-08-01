DALLAS — Led by Kansas City native James Krause in his corner, Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France in the third round to win the interim flyweight championship at UFC 277.

Moreno, the first ever Mexican-born UFC champion, joined Glory MMA & Fitness in early 2022 after losing his flyweight championship to Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 in January.

The interim title was fought between Moreno and Kara-France due to Figueiredo’s injuries.

“I’ve always said you get the weekend to laugh or cry but it’s back to work on Monday,” Krause said on social media. “Same energy but I’m going to milk this one as long as I can.”

After the fight during his post-fight interview, Figueiredo joined Moreno on stage to rekindle their rivalry and begin the smack talk ahead of a long awaited fourth fight between the two champions, but Moreno took the time to clear any bad blood.

I wanted to go against Deiveson Figueiredo and throw all my hate, all my fury. But I then remembered my daughter is watching me right now in a home in Vegas. I don’t want to be the guy who is thrown [expletive] to somebody on television in front of his daughter. I have the opportunity to be an example for my daughter, to be an example for my family, to be an example for the world. Interim Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno

Controversy came out from Moreno’s previous team where one of his teammates was accused of using racist language in reference to Figueiredo.

Moreno had publicly apologized on behalf of his team and teammates and parted ways soon after.

Man, I don’t hate you. I don’t feel nothing against you. I forgive you and please forgive me if I did something bad against you, brother. Don’t be confused! I want to fight. I want to fight against you in December. You say you are fine, I’m perfect! I just have a cut. lets go in December alright? Interim Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno

Figueiredo agreed, as long as the fight would be disputed in his home country of Brazil.