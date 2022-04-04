JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he doesn’t plan to let the Kansas City Chiefs relocate without a fight.

Parson confirmed Monday that he has talked with Chiefs president Mark Donovan. Parson also released a statement saying he told Donovan that Missouri “will compete with any state trying to move the Chiefs.”

“Missouri has been home to the Kansas City Chiefs for nearly 60 years, and we don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon,” Parson said.

News broke last week when Kevin Clark of the Ringer reported Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the team had considered options in the state of Kansas, and had been pitched by Kansas developers.

Kansas lawmakers are taking steps to sweeten the deal if the Chiefs are serious about moving.

An amendment added to a bill that would legalize sports betting would also set aside millions of dollars to attract professional sports teams.

The Kansas House passed the plan Friday, but the Senate adjourned before voting.

Jackson County, Missouri, Executive Frank White told FOX4 he’s going to do everything in his power to keep the Chiefs at the Truman Sports Complex, playing in Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s just so neat to have two sports franchises of that magnitude in your community that have been here this long,” White said.

“You hate to have the conversation about whether they are going to stay or go. I think the fans in Kansas City and surrounding areas in the region have done a great job of supporting both franchises and I think it would be great that they stay in Jackson County and continue the great tradition that was started in 1972.”

Parson said he planned to be at the bargaining table if it reaches that point as well.

“My administration and I have a great working relationship with the Chiefs organization, and this will not change,” Parson said.

Parson is a longtime season ticket holder of the Chiefs.

