Governor Mike Parson signs bill creating Negro Leagues Baseball Museum license plate

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Negro Leagues Baseball Museum via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson held a special signing of SB 189 at Kauffman Stadium Saturday.

The bill creates a special edition license plate commemorating the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Senator Barbara Washington, D – Kansas City, Representative Mark Sharp, D – Kansas City, and museum president Bob Kendrick joined Parson for the signing of the bill.

Starting Aug. 28, a car owner can apply for the special plate. You will need to make a $10 donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Applicants will also be charged a $15 fee in addition to regular registration fees for the special plate.

Governor Parson also threw the ceremonial first pitch to start the ball game.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News