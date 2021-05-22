Governor Mike Parson signs bill creating Negro Leagues Baseball Museum license plate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson held a special signing of SB 189 at Kauffman Stadium Saturday.
The bill creates a special edition license plate commemorating the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Senator Barbara Washington, D – Kansas City, Representative Mark Sharp, D – Kansas City, and museum president Bob Kendrick joined Parson for the signing of the bill.
Starting Aug. 28, a car owner can apply for the special plate. You will need to make a $10 donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Applicants will also be charged a $15 fee in addition to regular registration fees for the special plate.
Governor Parson also threw the ceremonial first pitch to start the ball game.