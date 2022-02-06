GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Our latest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week likes to push the pace, with both basketball and their team personality.

The Grain Valley Eagles (16-3) are the highest-ranked Missouri team in the metro, according to 810 Varsity’s Girls Top 25.

If you like teams that run and shoot, the ladies of GV are perfect for you. The Eagles swoop into each matchup using the battle cry “Get Rowdy!” These ladies live up to their motto, playing with a fast pace and reckless abandon that’s pushed them to an average of 62 points per game. Grain Valley has won nine of its last 10 games as well.

“At our school, there’s no telling how rowdy ‘rowdy’ actually is,” Eagles point guard Cameryn Bown laughed.

Randy Draper, now in his 11th season as Grain Valley’s head girls coach, believes in tempo basketball. Their 32-point average margin of victory proves their high pace is more than some opponents can handle.

“If you’re afraid of the bar being too high, you’re doing the wrong thing. You’ve got to get after it and maybe push the bar higher. I like the way this group goes at it,” Draper told FOX4 News.

Next season, Eagles point guard Grace Slaughter, who averages 33 points per game, will likely head off to Mizzou, where she’s given a verbal commitment. The excitement level is sky-high, since this school has never made it past the MSHSAA Class Six Quarterfinals.

“We know some teams are slower. They like to set things up,” Slaughter explained. “Draper has encouraged us to run that ‘run and gun’ kind of basketball. We get the ball out of the basket and we’re just pushing it and pushing it.”

“I think it’s the smoothness our offense has. Not a lot of teams are fluid like us. I can read Grace’s eyes. Kenna can read Grace’s eyes. We can all read which way we’re going before we go there,” Bown said.

The rowdiness is resulting in rewards. Grain Valley has won all three in-season tournaments its entered this season, and this success may be sustainable, since only one Eagle in the starting lineup will graduate when this season is complete.

The Eagles nine-game win streak was snapped by Blue Springs on Friday. Grain Valley will play three times in the coming week, hosting Truman on Monday night before hitting the road for back-to-back games against Fort Osage and Raytown.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.