Haley wins Xfinity race at Daytona after teammates crash on final lap

Ross Chastain (10) and Michael Annett (1) try to drive back to pit road after crashing on the last lap of a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Haley won the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway after his teammates wrecked on the final lap.

AJ Allmendinger was leading when Kaulig Racing teammate Ross Chastain tried to make a move on the inside. Chastain made contact with Allmendinger, turning him sideways and collecting both. Austin Cindric also was involved.

Haley slipped through and took the checkered flag. Chastain says he hates it, but adds “coming to the checkered, what am I supposed to do? Finish second?”

