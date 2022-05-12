LIBERTY, Mo. — Former William Jewell basketball coach Larry Holley died Thursday at the age of 76.

Holley, a native of Jameson, Missouri, was a basketball coach and student at William Jewell campus for 44 years, winning 918 games as head coach.

He was selected to five Hall of Fames — Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association, Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, William Jewell College, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and Missouri Sports.

He coached 24 NAIA All-Americans and his teams were No. 1 in the nation in 1996 and 2004.

In 2011, the Kansas City Sports Commission honored him with the Earl Smith Award, inducting Holley into the Greater Kansas City Amateur Sports Hall of Champions.

He was also a recipient of the Gary Filbert Legacy Award (2014) for lifetime achievement in basketball in the state of Missouri, which is the highest honor given by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

Funeral arrangements are forthcoming, and the Holley family has requested privacy during this time.