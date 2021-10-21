Happy Sports Equinox Day! All four major men’s sports take place Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every so often, the sports worlds gives fans a joyous day to enjoy all four major men’s sports (NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB) on the same day.

It is a phenomenon known as the sports equinox.

Although more common in modern sports history, the sports equinox is something that will keep sports enthusiasts in their seats as they take in the best sports day of the year!

On Thursday Oct. 21, the Denver Broncos visit the Cleveland Browns, the Atlanta Braves visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for game 5 of the NLCS, the NBA has three season openers, and the NHL has 10 regular season games.

Kansas City has taken part in a few equinoxes, most recently to start the 2020 NFL season.

Here are a few of the most memorable appearances for Kansas City sports franchises:

September 10, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs began their defense of their Super Bowl LIV title at Arrowhead Stadium against the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs got off to a strong start and defeated the Texans 34-20 in an AFC Divisional round rematch.

The Los Angeles Lakers met the Houston Rockets for game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals inside the NBA bubble and took a 3-1 series lead with a 110-100 victory.

Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Finals ended in a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory for the Dallas Stars to take a 2-1 series lead.

The MLB was winding down the end of the regular season and five games took place.

November 1, 2015

Two Kansas City teams were on display on this day in 2015.

Perhaps one of the most exciting days in modern Kansas City Royals history was when they defeated the New York Mets in game 5 to win the 2015 World series.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs started off the day in London playing the Detroit Lions.

The Royals defeated the Mets 7-2 after 12 innings to win 2015 World Series.

The Chiefs dominated the Lions at Wembley Stadium 45-10.

Seven NBA games took place as they started off their season.

Five NHL games were played as they were in the middle of their season.

October 27, 1985

For the seasoned Royals fan, 1985 had yet another unforgettable sports equinox.

The Royals defeated hated Interstate 70 rival the St. Louis Cardinals to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Surprisingly, on this night, only one NBA game was played.

The Royals defeated the Cardinals 11-0 in game 7 of the 1985 World Series.

The Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos 30-10 as part of a 13-game slate.

The Portland Trailblazers defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-99.

Five NHL games with eight future playoff teams played.