‘He’ll do anything,’ Andy Reid said minicamp was good for Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes said he’s been working out and has a plan to make sure his toe is rehabbed and he’s ready to go for Chiefs Training Camp next month.

He’s already made enough progress following foot surgery during the offseason that the Chiefs didn’t put restrictions on him during minicamp this week.

Head coach Andy Reid said the decision to allow Mahomes to play as he wanted was largely because minicamp was a passing-style camp with a low risk of reinjuring the toe.

“I mean we were, we were cautious with him and he will, he’ll do anything. And so, you know it’s just a matter of that we were, we were smart, try to be as fair as we possibly could,” Reid said.

Mahomes agreed and said he and his trainer have a schedule for the next month and it’s been cleared with the team’s trainers.

“I don’t see any problems going forward. Obviously, I want to continue to work with the things to strengthen it and do all the different types of stuff, but I thought I had a good OTAs, a good mini camp. I was able to move around scramble around and do things,” Mahomes said.

Reid said he expects the star quarterback to be 100% in time for training camp, and that he and Mahomes have discussed his progress every step of the way.

“His communication was great. He kept it open with us and we checked with him to make sure,” Reid said. “See how he was doing during practices and not just the first day, but you want to check on the third day too. So, to see how he’s doing and he made it through I think this was good for him.”

The Chiefs have been cleared to hold training camp in July, but haven’t released a schedule yet.