ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big college commitment from the world of high school volleyball coming from Hidden Valley’s Caleigh Ponn as she is going to a Power Five school.

Over the weekend, the rising junior announced she is committing to Kansas State to play volleyball for the Wildcats. Last season, the libero and outside hitter was the VHSL Class 3 volleyball player of the year.

Ponn was tops in the state in kills as she led the Hidden Valley Titans to the Region 3D title and the Class 3 finals with a 31-1 record.