LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two Kansas City-area schools brought home state championships in baseball and softball.

Olathe West softball defeated Washburn Rural 10-0 in 4 and a half innings to win the KSHSAA 6A title. Blue Valley West defeated Blue Valley North 3-2 to win the baseball 6A title.

Olathe West won in its first championship appearance and in only the fifth year of the program’s existence.

The Owls were led by Sunflower League Player of the Year Madison Walker who batted .659 with 18 home runs and 71 RBIs this season and is also committed to Missouri to play softball.

Among other local teams in softball, Olathe Northwest earned fourth place in 6A and Eudora won third place in 4A.

Blue Valley West won its second-straight baseball title with its win over BVN. It’s the Jaguars’ fourth baseball state title in program history.

Lawrence Free State won third place in 6A, De Soto fell to Bishop Carroll 7-6 in the 5A championship game, St. Thomas Aquinas also won third place in 5A, and Paola earned fourth place in 4A.

On the Missouri side, there are a number of local baseball teams in the quarterfinals (Blue Springs, Rockhurst vs. Liberty North, Kearney) and semifinals (Excelsior Springs, Barstow) that are playing this weekend and next week.