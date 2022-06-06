LIBERTY, Mo. — A stellar talent at Liberty High has been awarded for being the best player in the state.

Blue Jay pitcher Karson Milbrandt has been selected as the Gatorade Missouri Baseball Player of the Year. Milbrandt led Liberty to the MSHSSA Class 6 District 8 finals with a 1.66 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP.

Milbrandt helped Liberty win a Class 6 championship in 2021.

The Vanderbilt commit is a top prospect for the 2022 MLB draft with a fastball that currently tops out around 96 miles per hour.

Milbrandt has also received all-conference and all-state accolades.

The draft is July 17-19 and Milbrandt will most likely hear his name called.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.