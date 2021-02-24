Bishop Miege basketball’s Payton Verhulst named to 2021 McDonald’s All-American team

It takes a lot of talent to become an All-American basketball player.

“Just days in the gym working out, even when it kind of sucked sometimes,” Bishop Miege senior Payton Verhulst said. “Just having that dream as a little kid, it was like the same thing. I want to play D-I basketball. I know it’s not going to come to me. I’m going to have to work hard for it.”

The hard work paid off. This week Verhulst was named a McDonald’s All-American, a combination of two things she liked as a kid.

“I can just remember talking about it with my parents when I was younger, and it was kind of like a joke,” she said. “I went to McDonald’s every day, and I was like two of my favorite things: McDonald’s and basketball. Obviously, when I figured out what the honor was, it’s just such a crazy accomplishment.”

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be a game this year. But when she played for the USA in the FIBA U-16 Championship, Verhulst was named MVP of the tournament and got to play with many of the girls she would have played with in the All-American game, gaining lifelong friends.

“We have a group chat still from the girls who just tried out, and it’s always cool to see everyone’s messages, like people reaching 1,000 points in high school,” she said.

Despite not getting to play, there’s still a shot at a state title with Bishop Miege and representing the region.

“The Midwest doesn’t get as much recognition as anywhere else, so its definitely good to put it on the map and hope that some of these younger girls get the opportunity that I did,” she said.

After graduation, Verhulst will play college ball at Louisville next year.