SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two local softball teams brought home Missouri softball state championships this weekend.

Blue Springs South won the Class 5 MSHSAA softball state championship while Kearney won the Class 4 title.

The Jaguars defeated Francis Howell 10-2 to capture the program’s third state title in five years. Francis Howell defeated Liberty in the semifinals who won third place.

Kearney defeated Helias Catholic 14-9 and was led by senior Elysia Hand who hit two home runs including a grand slam and set a championship game record with eight RBIs.

This is the Bulldogs’ second state championship in program history.