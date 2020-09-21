Blue Springs South Volleyball adapts to COVID-19 protocols, excels quickly

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Some high schools sporting events in Missouri are back, after the coronavirus forced district leaders to suspend sports last spring.

“This has definitely been a different experience for us with COVID,” Blue Springs South volleyball coach, Mallori Perry said.

Just like everyone else, the Blue Springs South Volleyball Team is adapting to a new normal — like wearing face masks at practices and games.

“Last year we could kind of get away with just mumbling what we were trying to say. You could hear your teammate mumble like a ‘mine’ it was easier to let them get the ball,” senior outside hitter, Aubrey Lapour said. “The masks just like muffled everything. So people are screaming like ‘mine, mine, mine’”

Players say the required face coverings have made conditioning a little tougher too.

“Yes, there are times when you’re huffing and puffing. But I’d do it anyways, always enjoy it,” senior middle blocker, Tamia McClunie said.

A few months ago, players didn’t know if there would be a season.

“At the end of summer when some counties in Kansas started to cancel their fall sports everybody was freaking out. They were like ‘does that mean we’re next’. So everyday we were just so happy to be back,” Lapour said.

Even with the new protocols in place, the Jaguars have managed to pull off some early season wins. For their efforts on the court, Blue Springs South earns Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week honors.

“This is a special group to go through this with. Only certain kids are really strong enough to realize how special a sport is and how important a season is and how important teams are,” Perry said.