FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A bases-loaded single by senior first baseman Kyle Jones helped Blue Valley West win their third KSHSAA state baseball championship in school history.

The Jaguars defeated the Manhattan Indians 4-3.

After being tied 1-1 through three innings, BVW went up 3-1 in the fourth with Manhattan responding with two runs in the fifth.

Going into the seventh inning tied at 3, but errors by the Indians helped the Jaguars load the bases.

BVW’s previous two rings came in 2007 and 2013.