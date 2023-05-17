LIBERTY, Mo. — Not to be confused with the 6-time major champion Phil Mickelson, Caden Mickelson, spelled the same, is OK being a state champion, and the first state champion in golf for Liberty North High School.

“I’ve always been confident in my abilities and I’ve always had the self believe to be able to do things, but I still don’t know if I fully believed that it’s happened,” he said.

“He’s incredibly talented young man and he goes in with a plan and knows exactly what he needs to do so it was really fun to watch the pressure build and he just really stayed patient,” said Coach Jeff Braden

More patient than his parents.

“My mom was the more nervous one, they both had that belief that I could do it, but it’s just one of those things in the moment just never know what’s going to happen,” Mickelson said.

What did happen, the sophomore became Missouri Class 5 Co-State Champion, finishing with a score of two under. A tight one to the end with two other golfers.

“Once I got to 18 fairway I was made aware that he bogeyed 18,” he said. “I was tied for the lead, so I just wanted to give myself an opportunity on 18 to make birdie and win, but if not, just guarantee par and maybe go into a playoff or co-champion.”

The playoff didn’t happen.

“I was still happy for everybody because three people got to share that title. I wasn’t too mad at it at the end,” Mickelson said.

A fair ending for a golf career he hopes can match that other golfer with the famous last name.

“I definitely feel like I can do a lot more now that I couldn’t do before just because I’ve had those experiences,” he said. “So we’re going to take that into the summer and see what we can do.”