KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The East High School boys soccer team are state champions.

They defeated Ladue by a score of 2-0 in the Missouri Class 3 State Championship at the Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Missouri.

It is the school’s first state championship in any sport since 1929 and the Bears’ second straight state championship appearance, as they were state runner-ups last season.

Jackson Twizerimana broke a 0-0 tie in the second period, scoring a goal from 25 yards out in the 66th minute, assisted by Msafiri Ebumbe.

Ebumbe followed him up with his own goal in the same minute to give East a commanding 2-0 lead.

East finished with nine shots on goal to Ladue’s six. Goalie Elias Pelico Perez finished with six saves in the shutout.

They finished their season with a record of 19-2.

Another KC-area school also brought home a state championship.

Rockhurst defeated Park Hill South in the Missouri Class 4 State Championship by a score of 2-1 to cap off an undefeated season (24-0).

It is the school’s 10th soccer state championship and the program’s seventh state championship since 2007.

The Hawklets have brought a trophy home from the state championship in every year except one since 2007.

Uchan Kohring scored the first goal for the Hawklets in the 41st minute on a header in the second period that was assisted by Theodore Franke.

Park Hill South tied the match after a goal by Quinlan McNellis on a breakaway from 18 yards in the 53rd minute.

Franke broke the tie in the 80th minute, scoring from 16 yards out on an assist from Kohring to give the Hawklets the win.

In Class 2, Excelsior Springs came in fourth place after losing 3-2 to Orchard Farm in the third place match.