KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In high school district tournament play, several area teams advanced to the next round.

In Class 6 District 6, Lee’s Summit West beat Belton on the road 64-53. They will face Lee’s Summit on Tuesday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m.

In the same district, Park Hill South beat Oak Park on the road 53-35 and will face Staley on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

In Class 6 District 8, North Kansas City beat Park Hill 69-53. NKC will be on the road to Liberty on Tuesday at 7:30.

