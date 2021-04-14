Four Kansas City-area high school players named to new Jr. NBA Court of Leaders council

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jr. NBA released its inaugural Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, which includes four standouts from the Kansas City area.

Grant Stubblefield of Blue Valley Northwest, Aidan Wing from Bishop Miege, S’Mya Nichols of Shawnee Mission Northwest and Jada Williams of Blue Springs were all selected.

Per a release from the Jr. NBA, the Court of Leaders aims to empower promising young men and women by providing resources to further develop as leaders and a platform to amplify their voices within their communities and across the youth basketball landscape.

The youth-led council is led by players demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities at the 2018 and 2019 Jr. NBA Global Championship and have continued to distinguish themselves on and off the court since those events.

Jr. NBA Court of Leaders members will participate in personal development programming focused on topics including leadership, decision-making, mental wellness and civic engagement.

They’ll convene monthly for webinars and workshops featuring guest speakers to broaden their understanding of issues related to social justice, gender equality and career opportunities in the sports industry. They will also help with offering insight to improving the youth basketball experience.

Each council member has been assigned a mentor from across the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League.

Members of the Court of Leaders will be recognized in their local markets during the sixth annual Jr. NBA Week from April 11-17 as the NBA, its teams and players build on their ongoing commitment to teaching boys and girls the fundamental skills and core values of the game.