KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In our kickoff version of 2020’s FOX4 Hy-Vee High School Game Night, we’ve got coverage from the gridiron all around the metro.

Jessica Eley cover our Game of the Week, Liberty against Liberty North, and Sean McDowell and Harold Kuntz have highlights from other games in the area.

We’re also joined by Chad Rader of 810 Varsity, watch the entire show in the video.