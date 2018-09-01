Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Game of the Week
Blue Valley kicker, grieving loss of mother to cancer, carries her memory to field
Staley coach seeing success on the football field and the scale as he sheds major weight
Enthusiasm in strong supply with St. James’ equipment manager, who lives with spina bifida
Rockhurst’s trainer brings decades of experience to football team and hockey knowledge, too
Lawrence High tight end finds second love in tennis, but camaraderie calls him to football
De Soto High placekicker also keeping the beat as drummer in school marching band
Mill Valley football team getting lessons in volunteerism, doing yard work for those who can’t
Family and football: Premature newborn outshines the game for Liberty North coach
With school shut down, Rockhurst football practices with help from nearby neighbors
Rockhurst coach’s son following in dad’s footsteps to lead Hawklets to championship
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Paola vs. Louisburg
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Rockhurst vs. Bishop Miege
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Liberty vs. Liberty North
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Platte County vs. Kearney
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Blue Valley vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Tracking Coronavirus
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Coronavirus concerns delay opening of Overland Park Farmer’s Market
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
Kansas City reporting 234 positive COVID-19 cases as Missouri reports over 3,000 cases Tuesday
More Tracking Coronavirus