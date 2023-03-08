GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One of the top players in Missouri is being awarded for a stellar senior year.

Grain Valley’s Grace Slaughter won the Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2023.

Slaughter averaged 27.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.3 assists per game through 26 games.

A two-time Class 6 First Team All-State selection, she won a gold medal with the Team USA Under-16 National Team at the FIBA Americas championships in 2021.

Slaughter led the Eagles to the Class 6 District 7 semifinals where they lost to Rock Bridge on Tuesday.

The Mizzou commit ended her high school career with 2,575 points.