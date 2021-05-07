Here are the highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Kansas

With National Signing Day behind us and the 2021 college football season fast-approaching, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Kansas using 247Sports.

There are a number of players primed to make big impacts right away, including as starters as soon as they arrive. The highest-rated players run the gamut from offense to special teams. Without a doubt, several of the players listed here are sure to be household names by the holidays.

Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from the Sunflower State.

#16: Julius Bolden (RB)

– College: Northern Illinois

– National ranking: #2,449 (3 stars, 0.797 rating)

– Position ranking: #141 (RB)

– Offers: Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Northwest Missouri State, South Dakota State, Western Michigan

#15: Rocco Hicks (SDE)

– College: Bowling Green

– National ranking: #2,237 (3 stars, 0.8084 rating)

– Position ranking: #132 (SDE)

– Offers: Bowling Green, Northern Iowa

#14: Wetu Kalomo (CB)

– College: Northern Illinois

– National ranking: #2,179 (3 stars, 0.8105 rating)

– Position ranking: #194 (CB)

– Offers: Northern Illinois, Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Missouri State

#13: Zac Daher (SDE)

– College: Army

– National ranking: #2,107 (3 stars, 0.8132 rating)

– Position ranking: #125 (SDE)

– Offers: Army, Air Force, Akron, Brown, Eastern Michigan

#12: Harlan Obioha (OT)

– College: not committed

– National ranking: #1,771 (3 stars, 0.8265 rating)

– Position ranking: #147 (OT)

– Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa State, Ole Miss

#11: Damian Ilalio (DT)

– College: Kansas State

– National ranking: #1,757 (3 stars, 0.8266 rating)

– Position ranking: #100 (DT)

– Offers: Kansas State, Illinois State

#10: Christien Hawks (OT)

– College: Air Force

– National ranking: #1,668 (3 stars, 0.8301 rating)

– Position ranking: #135 (OT)

– Offers: Air Force, Kansas, Akron, Arkansas State, Central Michigan

#9: Desmond Purnell (ATH)

– College: Kansas State

– National ranking: #1,425 (3 stars, 0.8382 rating)

– Position ranking: #112 (ATH)

– Offers: Kansas State

#8: Tank Young (RB)

– College: not committed

– National ranking: #1,398 (3 stars, 0.8393 rating)

– Position ranking: #83 (RB)

– Offers: Iowa State

#7: Austin Weiner (OT)

– College: Kansas State

– National ranking: #1,162 (3 stars, 0.8477 rating)

– Position ranking: #99 (OT)

– Offers: not available

#6: Dorian Stephens (WR)

– College: Kansas State

– National ranking: #1,142 (3 stars, 0.8484 rating)

– Position ranking: #160 (WR)

– Offers: Kansas State, Kansas

#5: Gaven Haselhorst (ILB)

– College: Kansas State

– National ranking: #1,115 (3 stars, 0.8491 rating)

– Position ranking: #49 (ILB)

– Offers: Kansas State

#4: Darell Jones (ATH)

– College: Kansas State

– National ranking: #977 (3 stars, 0.854 rating)

– Position ranking: #70 (ATH)

– Offers: Kansas State, Eastern Michigan

#3: Noah Bolticoff (OG)

– College: TCU

– National ranking: #755 (3 stars, 0.8626 rating)

– Position ranking: #39 (OG)

– Offers: not available

#2: Davonte Pritchard (ATH)

– College: Kansas State

– National ranking: #637 (3 stars, 0.8688 rating)

– Position ranking: #45 (ATH)

– Offers: not available

#1: Devin Neal (RB)

– College: Kansas

– National ranking: #409 (3 stars, 0.8853 rating)

– Position ranking: #21 (RB)

– Offers: Kansas, Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State

