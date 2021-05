Here are the highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Missouri

With National Signing Day behind us and the 2021 college football season fast-approaching, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Missouri according to 247Sports.

There are a number of players primed to make big impacts right away, including as starters as soon as they arrive. The highest-rated players run the gamut from offense to special teams. Without a doubt, several of the players listed here are sure to be household names by the holidays.

Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from the Show-Me State.

247Sports

#37: Tajaun Curry (WR)

– College: not committed

– National ranking: #2,634 (2 stars, 0.7802 rating)

– Position ranking: #324 (WR)

– Offers: Kansas

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: AJ Snow (DUAL)

– College: Navy

– National ranking: #2,607 (2 stars, 0.7841 rating)

– Position ranking: #81 (DUAL)

– Offers: Navy, Air Force, Army

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#35: Braden Bartosh (OG)

– College: Army

– National ranking: #2,554 (2 stars, 0.7902 rating)

– Position ranking: #136 (OG)

– Offers: Army, Central Missouri State, Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Missouri Western State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#34: Danny Joiner (TE)

– College: Army

– National ranking: #2,506 (2 stars, 0.7942 rating)

– Position ranking: #134 (TE)

– Offers: Bowling Green, Columbia, Illinois State, Missouri State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#33: Gary Clinton (TE)

– College: not committed

– National ranking: #2,459 (2 stars, 0.7964 rating)

– Position ranking: #131 (TE)

– Offers: Arkansas State, Army, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, Missouri State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#32: Darez Snider (RB)

– College: Miami (OH)

– National ranking: #2,430 (3 stars, 0.799 rating)

– Position ranking: #139 (RB)

– Offers: Miami (OH), Arkansas State, Eastern Illinois, Toledo, William & Mary

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#31: Kyle Long (OT)

– College: Maryland

– National ranking: #2,213 (3 stars, 0.8086 rating)

– Position ranking: #185 (OT)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#30: Cashius Howell (ATH)

– College: Bowling Green

– National ranking: #2,175 (3 stars, 0.8107 rating)

– Position ranking: #170 (ATH)

– Offers: Bowling Green, Akron, Arkansas State, Ball State, Indiana State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Jordan Marshall (S)

– College: Ball State

– National ranking: #2,132 (3 stars, 0.8118 rating)

– Position ranking: #178 (S)

– Offers: Ball State, Air Force, Army, Austin Peay, Bowling Green

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: JohnMichael Gyllenborg (TE)

– College: Wyoming

– National ranking: #2,039 (3 stars, 0.816 rating)

– Position ranking: #107 (TE)

– Offers: Wyoming

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Aiden Logan (OT)

– College: not committed

– National ranking: #2,034 (3 stars, 0.816 rating)

– Position ranking: #170 (OT)

– Offers: Arkansas State, Air Force, Ball State, Brown, Eastern Michigan

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Will Lee (WR)

– College: not committed

– National ranking: #1,878 (3 stars, 0.8225 rating)

– Position ranking: #253 (WR)

– Offers: Ball State, Bowling Green, Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#25: Angelo Butts (WR)

– College: Miami (OH)

– National ranking: #1,863 (3 stars, 0.8227 rating)

– Position ranking: #252 (WR)

– Offers: Miami (OH), Ball State, Bowling Green, Indiana State, Kent State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Hutson Lillibridge (OG)

– College: Tulane

– National ranking: #1,817 (3 stars, 0.8248 rating)

– Position ranking: #87 (OG)

– Offers: Tulane, Black Hills State, Central Michigan, Georgetown, Illinois

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Rajon Hill (CB)

– College: Toledo

– National ranking: #1,540 (3 stars, 0.8341 rating)

– Position ranking: #137 (CB)

– Offers: Toledo

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Conrad Hawley (DUAL)

– College: Kansas

– National ranking: #1,397 (3 stars, 0.8394 rating)

– Position ranking: #40 (DUAL)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Devrin Weathers (ATH)

– College: Kansas State

– National ranking: #1,224 (3 stars, 0.8463 rating)

– Position ranking: #88 (ATH)

– Offers: Kansas State, Eastern Illinois, Navy

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#20: Dakote Doyle (DT)

– College: Baylor

– National ranking: #1,098 (3 stars, 0.8498 rating)

– Position ranking: #62 (DT)

– Offers: Baylor, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Ball State, Bowling Green

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Kaden McMullen (PRO)

– College: Alabama A&M

– National ranking: #996 (3 stars, 0.8536 rating)

– Position ranking: #35 (PRO)

– Offers: Alabama A&M, Idaho, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Bill Jackson (RB)

– College: Tulsa

– National ranking: #991 (3 stars, 0.8538 rating)

– Position ranking: #61 (RB)

– Offers: Tulsa, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Kansas, Nebraska

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Rico Barfield (RB)

– College: Ball State

– National ranking: #927 (3 stars, 0.8559 rating)

– Position ranking: #52 (RB)

– Offers: Ball State, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri State, Purdue

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan (OLB)

– College: Arkansas

– National ranking: #921 (3 stars, 0.856 rating)

– Position ranking: #56 (OLB)

– Offers: Arkansas, Akron, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#15: Ryan Hoerstkamp (TE)

– College: Missouri

– National ranking: #900 (3 stars, 0.8572 rating)

– Position ranking: #47 (TE)

– Offers: Missouri, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Arkansas State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Chevy Brenson (WR)

– College: Ball State

– National ranking: #899 (3 stars, 0.8572 rating)

– Position ranking: #132 (WR)

– Offers: Ball State, Illinois, Army, Austin Peay, Bowling Green

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Jaylin Noel (WR)

– College: Iowa State

– National ranking: #830 (3 stars, 0.8597 rating)

– Position ranking: #123 (WR)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Howard Brown (DT)

– College: Iowa State

– National ranking: #775 (3 stars, 0.8619 rating)

– Position ranking: #49 (DT)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Taj Butts (RB)

– College: Missouri

– National ranking: #741 (3 stars, 0.8633 rating)

– Position ranking: #41 (RB)

– Offers: Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#10: Tyler Hibbler (S)

– College: Missouri

– National ranking: #720 (3 stars, 0.8646 rating)

– Position ranking: #56 (S)

– Offers: Missouri, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Iowa State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Demetrius Cannon (WR)

– College: Louisville

– National ranking: #613 (3 stars, 0.87 rating)

– Position ranking: #96 (WR)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Mekhi Wingo (DT)

– College: Missouri

– National ranking: #610 (3 stars, 0.8701 rating)

– Position ranking: #37 (DT)

– Offers: Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Tobechi Okoli (SDE)

– College: Auburn

– National ranking: #523 (3 stars, 0.8756 rating)

– Position ranking: #33 (SDE)

– Offers: Auburn, Air Force, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Brody Wisecarver (OG)

– College: Illinois

– National ranking: #484 (3 stars, 0.8784 rating)

– Position ranking: #27 (OG)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#5: Connor Tollison (OT)

– College: Missouri

– National ranking: #395 (3 stars, 0.8864 rating)

– Position ranking: #30 (OT)

– Offers: Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas State, Illinois, Indiana

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Beau Stephens (OT)

– College: Iowa

– National ranking: #352 (4 stars, 0.8918 rating)

– Position ranking: #26 (OT)

– Offers: Iowa, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Travion Ford (WDE)

– College: Missouri

– National ranking: #209 (4 stars, 0.9177 rating)

– Position ranking: #15 (WDE)

– Offers: Missouri, Illinois, Louisville, Alabama, Arizona State

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Gabriel Rubio (DT)

– College: Notre Dame

– National ranking: #116 (4 stars, 0.9474 rating)

– Position ranking: #9 (DT)

– Offers: not available

– Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Jakailin Johnson (CB)

– College: Ohio State

– National ranking: #49 (4 stars, 0.9747 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (CB)

– Offers: Ohio State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Georgia

– Read more details on 247Sports

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android