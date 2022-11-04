KANSAS CITY, Mo. Storm clouds have cleared and football highlights have emerged.

Defending champions like Blue Valley Northwest can say they’ve already climbed the mountain. However, determined clubs, such as Gardner-Edgerton want their say in the Class 6-A playoff picture. Two 6-3 teams meet in our FOX4 Hy-Vee Game of the Week with a spot in next week’s sectional round on the line.

Plus we have action from Blue Valley West vs. Olathe North, Blue Springs South vs. Liberty North, Park Hill vs. Park Hill South, Lee’s Summit West vs. Lee’s Summit North and much more.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz, Sean McDowell and PJ Green break down this week’s highlights and scores in the video player above.

