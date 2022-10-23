KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the last week of the regular season, and the playoffs are looming on both sides of the state line.

Get an inside look at our Game of the Week — Oak Park vs Fort Osage — plus action from Bishop Miege vs Blue Valley Northwest, Park Hill vs Lee’s Summit North, Grandview vs Liberty and much more.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz, Sean McDowell and PJ Green break down this week’s highlights and scores in the video player above.

