KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The family of a Kansas City hit-and-run victim needs help. Sherlaun Moore was hit by an SUV back in August. She has broken bones, memory loss and recently woke up from a coma. They want to tell her justice is on the way.

Her family said there are two big issues. One is there isn't much information on the vehicle who hit her. Also, they need people to come forward with video or tips that can bring the driver to justice.