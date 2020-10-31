FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: High school football highlights, scores from October 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The playoffs have begun on both sides of the state line, but that’s hardly the biggest news in high school football this week.

Several teams in the metro had to forfeit their games this week, bringing their seasons to an unexpected end due to COVID-19 exposure or cases. A few others were on the reverse side of that fate, advancing when their opponents left the playoffs because of the virus.

Still, dozens of area teams took to the gridiron this Friday. We’re diving into all the COVID-19 chaos and the playoff action on this week’s Game Night.

Jessica Eley covers our Game of the Week where Pembroke Hill took on Southeast in the first round of districts. As usual, Sean McDowell and Harold Kuntz have a slew of highlights and scores from other games in the area. We’re also joined by Chad Rader of 810 Varsity.

