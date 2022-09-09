KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High school football is in full swing, and fans won’t want to miss these Kansas City area matchups.

Get an inside look at our Game of the Week — Kearney vs. Smithville — plus more action from St. James Academy vs. Blue Valley, Olathe South vs. Shawnee Mission North, North Kansas City vs. Platte County and more.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz, Sean McDowell and PJ Green break down this week’s highlights and scores in the video player above.

