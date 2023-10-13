KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Game of the Week is more than a backyard battle.

It’s been two years to the week since Lee’s Summit North lost on its own field. The undefeated Broncos may have met their match in their neighbor’s 7-0 Lee’s Summit West.

North was last year’s state runner-up Class 6. The Titans won their most recent state championship in 2013.

We also have highlights from Olathe East at Gardner Edgerton, Mill Valley at Olathe North, Staley at Park Hill, Ray-Pec at Liberty North, Kearney at Grandview, Shawnee Mission Northwest at Shawnee Mission East, Lawrence at Free State and Blue Springs at Blue Springs South.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz and Sean McDowell break down this week’s highlights and scores in the video player above with analysis from 810 Varsity’s Chad Rader.