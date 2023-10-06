KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The onset of football weather means the games matter more.

This week’s FOX4 HyVee Game of the Week is one team’s opportunity to come out of the shadows.

It’s Overland Park’s Blue Valley Southwest and Northwest in EKL showdown.

We also have highlights from Liberty at Lee’s Summit North, Bishop Miege at Aquinas, Gardner Edgerton at Lawrence, Louisburg at Tonganoxie, Lee’s Summit West at Ray-Pec, DeSoto at Piper, East Buchanan at St. Michael’s, Oak Park at North Kansas City and Park Hill at Lee’s Summit.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz and Sean McDowell break down this week’s highlights and scores in the video player above with analysis from 810 Varsity’s Chad Rader.