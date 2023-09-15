KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The time to get hyped as arrived. Your Friday night dose of high school football is here for another FOX4 Hy-Vee Game Night.

This week’s FOX4 Hy-Vee Game of the Week with St. James Academy at Bishop Miege is filled with championship gold.

Don’t let this year’s records fool you. Since 2014, every Kansas 4-A State title has gone to either St. James Academy or Bishop Miege, and the thunder often gets off to a slow start.

Watch the video where you’ll also see highlights this week, including those from Platte County at Grain Valley, Shawnee Mission North at Olathe North, Olathe West at Gardner-Edgerton, Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North, Odessa at Oak Grove, Truman at Oak Park, Raytown South at Raytown and Mill Valley at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

We wrap up another week of coverage with analysis from 810 Varsity’s Chad Rader.