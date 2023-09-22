KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High school football begins to get serious when the weather gets cooler outside.

Our FOX4 Hy-Vee Game of the Week is kind of a “best of the best” environment as Lee’s Summit North visits Blue Valley Northwest.

Lee’s Summit North (4-0) hasn’t lost in the regular season in more than a full year. Blue Valley Northwest claimed a state championship two seasons ago.

We also have highlights from Bishop Miege at Rockhurst, Gardner Edgerton at Mill Valley, Oak Park at Platte County, Park Hill at Liberty North, Spring Hill at Blue Valley Southwest, Olathe South at Shawnee Mission West, Van Horn at Lincoln Prep, Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit West, and Pleasant Hill at Odessa.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz and Sean McDowell break down this week’s highlights and scores in the video player above with analysis from 810 Varsity’s Chad Rader.