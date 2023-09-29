KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week’s top game might be this season’s most interesting matchup since these two teams have been so dominant in recent years.

Page one of your local high school football encyclopedia would include photos of 4-0 St. Thomas Aquinas and 4-1 Rockhurst High School. They meet in our FOX4 HyVee Game of the Week.

We also have highlights from Olathe North at Gardner Edgerton, Ray-Pec at Lee’s Summit North, Free State at Shawnee Mission South, Mill Valley at Olathe South, Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West, Smithville at Raytown South, Belton at Grain Valley and Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz and Sean McDowell break down this week’s highlights and scores in the video player above with analysis from 810 Varsity’s Chad Rader.