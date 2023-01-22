OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One metro team remains undaunted, even if they’re no longer undefeated.

Blue Valley North’s girls basketball team intends to ride a big beginning to their season. The Mustangs (11-1) opened the year with an 11-game winning streak before dropping Friday night’s game against Raytown. BVN is ranked atop the most recent 810 Varsity.com girls basketball poll.

“We have big goals. There’s some things we haven’t done in a long time,” Anne Fritz, BVN’s longtime coach, said.

Fritz’s plan emphasizes defense, and it’s keeping opponents to an average of 39 points per game so far, while still keeping their own offense active. Fritz, who is now in her 27th season as BVN’s coach, has used that approach to win three KSHSAA Class 6A State Championships.

“Win or lose, as long as we leave it all on the court, and get off the court and feel like we gave it our best, I’m proud of them for that. I just don’t want to walk off the court and think we weren’t playing hard or we should have done that,” Fritz said.

The girls at BVN believe they have state championship potential for 2023. But before the Mustangs can rise, they have to win the EKL. It’s been a decade since Blue Valley North has won its conference. However, this year’s club, which is led by only two seniors, is giving The Stable a reason to rock.

“If you play good defense, offense is always going to come. Even if you’re doing bad on offense, if you play good defensive, you can still win,” Jaliya Davis, Mustangs Forward, said.

“There’s always going to be a target on your back when you’re number one. We have a statement to make every game. We try to show that every game and make a statement,” Aubrey Shaw, Mustangs Point Guard, said.

Fritz won her 600th career game as a head coach earlier this season. Her Mustangs face a tough test on Thursday, hoping to build a new win streak, beginning with a road trip to Bishop Miege.