OLATHE, Kan. — The hottest high school baseball team in the Sunflower State hails from Johnson County.

Olathe South’s undefeated start to the season has fans excited, as the Falcons (9–0) seek their first state championship in nearly 30 years. South finished as Class 6A runners-up in 2013.

This year’s Falcons are ranked number one in Kansas Class 6A, according to KSHSAA’s current standings. Coach Josh Perkins, who is now in his 15th season on the job, has his team belting out eight runs per game on average while allowing its opponents below two. Perkins explained how this season’s South roster is benefitting from lessons learned last year, when the Falcons fell below expectations at times, finishing with a 13-9 record.

“The moment is now. It’s not a month from now. If we take care of the things we’ve got in this moment and stay present, then we’ve got an opportunity to do some great things,” Perkins said.

Olathe South hasn’t added a state baseball championship since 1994. The school also won it all in 1986.

“We come out here every day and we show it all. We play like it’s our last day. We have a mentality of one-and-oh every day and just winning the next,” Gavin Blachowicz, Falcons Pitcher/First Base, said.

“We can win a state title. The confidence I have in everybody who gets on the bump, gets to the plate is sky high.” Nick English, South’s starting catcher, said.

One might say Perkins has championship DNA. His father, Don Perkins, led the Falcons to two state titles in his 26 years at Olathe South. At the midway point in the regular season, the Southside appears to be headed in the right direction.

That undefeated record will be tested this week. Olathe South travels to battle neighboring Olathe North on Tuesday before hosting Rockhurst on Thursday.