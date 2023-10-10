GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview High School football team played with an ineligible athlete in its first four games and is now suffering the consequences.

The school said the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) is taking away wins associated with those first four contests.

They won three of those first four games, according to MaxPreps.

“As soon as we discovered this issue, we took immediate action by contacting the MSHSAA and self-reporting the incident,” the school said in a news release.

“We have already taken steps to update and enhance our processes and procedures to ensure that gaps like this do not occur in the future.”

Grandview’s wins against William Chrisman, Raytown South and Winnetonka are being stripped.