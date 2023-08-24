KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the first week of high school football on the Missouri side, and games are already being delayed.

Over a dozen Kansas City-area high school football games have been pushed back Friday night to avoid the dangerous temperatures.

Here are game changes announced as of Thursday afternoon:

Oak Park at Winnetoka — 8 p.m.

Hickman at North Kansas City — 8 p.m.

Raymore-Peculiar at Rockhurst — 8 p.m.

Lee’s Summit West at Liberty — 8:30 p.m.

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit — 8:30 p.m.

Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North — 8:30 p.m.

Battle at Park Hill — 8 p.m.

Park Hill South at Rock Bridge — 8 p.m.

Fort Osage at Grain Valley — 8 p.m.

Belton at Excelsior Springs — 8 p.m.

Grandview at William Chrisman — 8 p.m.

Smithville at Raytown — 8 p.m.

Raytown South at Truman — 8 p.m.

Platte County at Kearney — 8 p.m.

Capital City at Warrensburg — 8 p.m.

Cameron at Lincoln Prep — 8 p.m.

Lawson at Oak Grove — 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service extended the Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. Friday for the Kansas City area. The region has seen temperatures in the upper-90s and heat indexes between 110-120 degrees.

Experts encourage anyone who has to be outside to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Experts also recommend wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Thankfully there is some relief in sight. The FOX4 Weather Team is tracking a cold front of sorts coming through the Midwest this weekend. It will bring temperatures down to the 80s and the heat index down to the low 90s. Clouds and some rain chances will also be around Sunday.

FOX4 will update this list if others are announced.